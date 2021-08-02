Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8-2

Washington — The U.S. has finally reached the Biden administration's milestone of 70% of American adults having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, nearly a month after President Biden's original goal of July 4.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 70% of American adults have at least one shot, while 60.6% of American adults are fully vaccinated. All three vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. provide strong protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19, including in cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant.