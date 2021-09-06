Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 9-6

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Highlighting unsung heroes on Labor Day
Top Stories
Man, 75, dies in fiery crash in northwestern North Dakota
6 states, 75 towns: Illinois man walking 1,700 miles to showcase unity
Video
Idea to split House districts could get traction with tribes
NDFB defends stepped-up basis for generational farms & businesses
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Minot Minotauros preparing for 2021-22 season
Video
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – September 5
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Lewis & Clark focusing on team goals one game at a time
Video
Minot State football drops season opener on the road
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: Highlights from 11AA, 11A, and 9B Football – 9/3/21
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: Highlights from 11B – 9/3/21
Video
Community
Feeding America
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 9-6
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Sep 6, 2021 / 03:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2021 / 03:27 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
Highlighting unsung heroes on Labor Day
Man, 75, dies in fiery crash in northwestern North Dakota
6 states, 75 towns: Illinois man walking 1,700 miles to showcase unity
Video
Idea to split House districts could get traction with tribes
NDFB defends stepped-up basis for generational farms & businesses
Video
Campers set up at Harmon Lake for Labor Day weekend
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Man, 75, dies in fiery crash in northwestern North Dakota
Researchers find 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common
Dave’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 9-6
Video
U.S. Department of State offers $5 million for information to bring Chinese Fentanyl Trafficker to justice
0 deaths, 455 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,971