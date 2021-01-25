Dave’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1-25

Wind chills below zero are going to be here to stay for the next couple days in western North Dakota. Cold air will begin to move to the east, with temperatures warming up to the mid 30's to the south and upper 20's to the north as early as Thursday.

This warm air will bring with it some chances for snow on and off throughout the beginning of the work week. Snowfall amounts will vary throughout the region, but most of the snow will stay north of Highway 2.