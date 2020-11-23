Dave’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11-23

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will warm up into the 30s and 40s with a few upper-level clouds moving in from the west. It will be windy at times, mostly across our south-central counties with a wind out of the southeast. A cold front will roll across the area late tonight, switching winds mostly out of the west. Daytime highs tomorrow will drop back into the 20s and 30s with some sunshine and the coldest air to the northeast. For the latter half of the week, including Thanksgiving, expect mild temperatures, occasional breezy conditions, and a good amount of sunshine. There will be an outside chance for precipitation across our north on Turkey Day, but otherwise, the pattern will remain dry into the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder