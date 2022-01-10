Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-10

Overnight lows will range from the single digits in the north and east to the 20s across the southwest, however, temperatures will hold steady or even increase through the night as a warm front pushes across the state. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will climb above the freezing mark for just about everyone, with a few locations making it to 40F! Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow and breezy west winds, with a weak system bringing slight chances for mixed precipitations by later in the evening. Temperatures will fall slightly through the week, although they will remain above average into the weekend. There will also be a chance for snow on both Thursday and Friday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder