Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-10

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overnight lows will range from the single digits in the north and east to the 20s across the southwest, however, temperatures will hold steady or even increase through the night as a warm front pushes across the state. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will climb above the freezing mark for just about everyone, with a few locations making it to 40F! Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow and breezy west winds, with a weak system bringing slight chances for mixed precipitations by later in the evening. Temperatures will fall slightly through the week, although they will remain above average into the weekend. There will also be a chance for snow on both Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.