Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-19

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A couple of storm systems will impact our area over the next few days, with widespread snow accumulations possible. The first system will arrive late tonight and through tomorrow morning. This will be a weaker system, with the potential for accumulations of 1-2″ across the entire viewing area. We’ll drop into the upper teens to the north and 20s elsewhere. Snow will wind down tomorrow afternoon with some clearing, and daytime highs climbing into the 30s and low 40s. The next, and more potent system, will arrive Wednesday afternoon with snow chances increasing from west to east. With plenty of energy in the atmosphere, snow could become heavy at times. Although confidence isn’t high in the exact track, at this point the highest probability of significant accumulations will be across south-central and southeast portions of our viewing area. Behind this system, temperatures will fall even more below-average, with daytime highs only reaching the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits. Colder air will be reinforced in any area where a snowpack has built-in. Another strong storm system could occur this weekend, but right now the best chances for significant snow will be to our south.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss