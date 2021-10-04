Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-4

Visit the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse in Jamestown, take a stroll through its hallways, and you'll feel as though you're taking a step back in time. And as you're transported back in time, you'll learn all about the Stutsman County Courthouse's storied past.

"It took 10 months to construct the building which is monumental, I think, and they moved in in August," said Steven Reidburn, site supervisor of the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse. "And it was then that it became a territorial building and when North Dakota became a state, which was in 1889, they had already had a statehood convention. The first held upstairs in our courtroom so we consider this the birthplace of North Dakota."