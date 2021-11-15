Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-15

Clouds will increase tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to low 40s from northeast to southwest respectively. A strong cold front will sweep through our area tomorrow, bringing along with it very strong westerly winds. A High Wind Warning has been issued for our counties west of US 83, with a Wind Advisory issues for the line of counties just to the east. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will be set earlier in the day, mostly in the mid-40s to low 50s, before dropping behind the front. There will be a chance for a few light rain showers, mostly across northern counties. Wednesday will feature much colder temperatures and continued strong northwesterly winds. Daytime highs by midweek will only reach the upper 20s and 30s, with another chance for a few light snow showers, again across our northern counties primarily. Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday with dampened winds, and a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected by Friday and into the weekend before another cold front arrives sometime during the weekend timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder