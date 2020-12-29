Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-28

Snow chances will begin to increase by early tomorrow morning as a potent system moves across our southeast. While most will see upwards of only an inch or two accumulations, our far southeast area might receive somewhat higher amounts. Here a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Daytime highs will range in the 20s to low 30s, with similar temperatures and additional sunshine on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up and stay relatively warm (with the exception of New Year’s Day) through the weekend. Precipitation chances after tomorrow look minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

