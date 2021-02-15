Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-15

Temperatures are beginning to modify slightly, with almost all feeling daytime highs climbing above 0. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight as wind chills will again fall back into the 20s and 30s below 0. Temperatures will again climb above 0 for most tomorrow with more cloud cover and a slight chance for light snow showers. Stronger southeast winds will keep Tuesday on the chilly side. Sunnier skies and warming temperatures will be the theme for the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will reach the teens for Wednesday and Thursday, and by Friday many will see readings back into the 20s. We'll continue to climb through the weekend as overnight lows remain above 0 and afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s! Precipitation chances will remain quite low, with the best chances perhaps on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder