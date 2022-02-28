A strong temperature gradient will remain in place across our area overnight and into tomorrow, with colder air in place across our northeast (lows in the teens) and warmer air southwest (lows in the 30s). The boundary between the 2 air masses will be the focus for precipitation tonight. Look for snow across our northeastern counties, with a possible mix of freezing rain further southwest, perhaps from a Williston through Bismarck line. Here icing may create treacherous travel conditions tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will once again feature a strong temperature gradient, as daytime highs will barely reach the lower 20s in our northeast, but soar well into the 50s in our southwest. There will be another quick-moving system that arrives tomorrow night, with the potential once more for a mix of precipitation types. By Wednesday the colder air will fully infiltrate the entire viewing area, bringing down temperatures for all for the latter half of the week. In addition, there will be further chances for snow, with perhaps a more significant system gaining strength into the weekend. Confidence in the placement of this system is low, but there is potential for significant impacts in our area.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder