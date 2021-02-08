Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-8

Our pattern will remain very cold through the week, with wind chill warnings and advisories extended through Sunday. Daytime highs will only reach the single digits above and below 0, with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s below 0. In addition, winds will increase slightly, intensifying the cold air already in place. There will be a chance for light snow along with increased cloudiness by Thursday, mostly across our southwest. Temperatures will fall even more so by the end of the week, with most of our area remain subzero through Saturday. There is a hint of relief in the longer-range data, suggesting temperatures warming back into the teens and 20s above by next Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder