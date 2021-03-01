Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-1

As a warm front pushes east temperatures will warm up across the entire area over the next several days. Expect high temperatures in the 40s to the northeast and 50s elsewhere through much of the viewing area. It will remain breezy tomorrow, but winds also begin to weaken by the time we get to midweek. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, with Saturday perhaps being the warmest day during the forecast period. Some data does hint at cooler temperatures and increasing chances for precipitation by early next week, otherwise, our precipitation chances remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder