Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-1

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a warm front pushes east temperatures will warm up across the entire area over the next several days. Expect high temperatures in the 40s to the northeast and 50s elsewhere through much of the viewing area. It will remain breezy tomorrow, but winds also begin to weaken by the time we get to midweek. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, with Saturday perhaps being the warmest day during the forecast period. Some data does hint at cooler temperatures and increasing chances for precipitation by early next week, otherwise, our precipitation chances remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Watching the Skies: Mars, Pleiades star cluster pair up very closely

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

Capitol Security

Rescind Equal Rights

Candle Fires

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News