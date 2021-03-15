Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-15

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will stick around overnight and through tomorrow with overnight lows mostly in the 20s and daytime highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s. There will be a good chance for light rain and snow tomorrow across our northwest, with decreasing chances further east. Although beneficial, accumulations will be minimal. An upper-level ridge will build in once more for the latter half of the workweek, with temperatures warming considerably into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine beginning Wednesday, increasing winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average by Friday! Precipitation chances will be quite low after tomorrow’s chances.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News