Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-22

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With increased cloud cover overnight lows will remain mostly mild, down into the upper 20s and 30s. There will be a slight chance for precipitation, with slight chances continuing through tomorrow as a weak area of low pressure transverses our area. Temperatures tomorrow will mostly reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift out of the north by Wednesday in response to a strong storm system to our southeast, and although sunshine will be prevalent, daytime highs will drop into the 40s across central North Dakota and lower 50s further west. There will be another chance for precipitation Thursday as another area of low pressure moves in, mostly across the north. Temperatures will remain above-average through the weekend with additional chances for precipitation Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, March 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Mandan Schools

More Tax Questions

KX Convo: Kirsten Baesler

Trailer Fires Follow

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Students Build House

Airport Turnaround

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News