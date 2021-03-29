Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-29

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will drop quickly into the teens and 20s overnight behind the cold front that passed through earlier today. Expect a cloudy, windy, and colder day tomorrow with daytime highs in the 20s and low 30s. There will also be the possibility for a few snow showers, with minimal accumulations expected. Wednesday will be a transition day as winds weaken and sunshine becomes abundant. Temperatures will warm back to seasonal averages. As an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds overhead, temperatures will warm quickly. Thursday’s daytime highs will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average, but even warmer weather is expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s are a strong possibility, with a few locales reaching the 80s not out of the question! The next chances for precipitation won’t arrive until the end of the weekend and the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Local man has severe reaction to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Krabbenhoft DOCR

Austin start-up wants to build on the moon

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

MCC Open

Principal Award

RW Jeannette Reim

School Meals

YHF

Red Flag Concerns

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29--Supersized

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News