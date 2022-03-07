Winds will increase out of the northwest behind a cold front tonight, and a few snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and lower 20s by tomorrow morning but expect temperatures to fall or at least hold steady through the day tomorrow. In addition, very strong winds and additional snow showers will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory have been issued across much of central North Dakota to account for this. High pressure will build in by Wednesday, and although our winds will remain strong, some sunshine will return. Partly to mostly sunny skies and below-average temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, with a warming trend looking likely by the weekend. A Few light snow showers will be possible through the week, but no significant systems are expected in the near term.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder