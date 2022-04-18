Clouds will be on the increase overnight as high pressure builds further to our east. At the same time, winds will begin to strengthen out of the southeast in response to low pressure back west. It will be a windy day tomorrow with southeasterly winds, in addition to a chance for rain and snow by tomorrow night. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning, with daytime highs in the 30s to 50s from northeast to southwest respectively. Chances for rain and snow will continue into Wednesday morning, with otherwise temperatures remaining somewhat below average for late April. A more significant system will arrive late Thursday, with the potential for impacts across the area. However, warmer temperatures may keep much of the precipitation as rain at times, lowering potential snowfall totals. The best chances for significant snowfall at this point look to be across far western North Dakota and up into the Bakken area.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder