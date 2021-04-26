Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-26

Skies will begin to clear from the northwest overnight, with chances for rain lingering across our southeast. Temperatures will fall to near freezing to the northwest where we'll see mostly clear skies, whereas further southeast clouds will stick around and keep temperatures from dropping lower than the low 40s. Low clouds and fog may linger across our south tomorrow morning, with daytime highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s here. Some neighborhoods to the northwest will see daytime highs flirt with 70 degrees as more sunshine is expected. Everyone will see warmer temperatures Wednesday with a slight chance for rain as a weak cold front moves through. Thursday will be slightly cooler but a more significant warm-up is likely to end the week as temperatures will be approaching 80 degrees! With only slight chances for precipitation, fire danger could rise during this time period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder