Showers and thunderstorms will wind down this evening as skies begin to clear. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and 40s. Expect daytime highs tomorrow to reach the 60s, with some readings in the 70s possible across our northwest. There will be an outside chance for a few showers and storms across our west tomorrow, with another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across our northern counties Wednesday. Temperatures will climb slightly Wednesday, but a more pronounced warm-up comes along Thursday as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds into the Northern Plains. Chances for rain and thunderstorms ramp up later Friday and into the weekend with strong atmospheric energy arriving. Expect slightly cooler temperatures with continued chances for rain for Memorial Day itself.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder