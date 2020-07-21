Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

Weather

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later tonight as an area of upper-level energy departs to the east. Tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies and winds out of the northwest, with daytime highs in the low 70s and low 80s from northeast to southwest respectively. A warmer pattern arrives by Wednesday, as we’ll see plenty of sunshine, winds beginning to come out of the southeast, and high temperatures into the 80s. Daytime highs will reach the 90s for many by Thursday and into the weekend, with increasing chances for strong thunderstorms by early Thursday. Continued chances for thunderstorms will stay with us through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

