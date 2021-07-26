Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-26

Expect a dry overnight with some increase in clouds after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for most, but will quickly warm up tomorrow in what could be the hottest day of the year. Temperatures will reach well into the triple digits across much of our area as an upper-level ridge builds in overhead. Skies will also remain hazy as smoke lofted into the upper atmosphere continues to move over us. A cold front will push through the state on Wednesday, turning down the heat slightly, with “cooler” conditions by Thursday. At this point, daytime highs will only reach a few degrees above average. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms come into the picture Friday before what looks to be a dry and warm weekend ahead.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder