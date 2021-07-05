Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-5

Rain chances will persist overnight as energy in the atmosphere remains. Heavy downpours will be possible, with some showers and thunderstorms lingering tomorrow morning. Some sunshine may return by tomorrow afternoon, but cooler air from the north will help to keep daytime high temperatures mostly in the 70s. Cooler temperatures won’t stick around very long as we warm back up to seasonal averages by Wednesday. Thursday is expected to be warm, and incoming upper-level energy will bring increasing chances for thunderstorms, with some having the potential to be on the stronger side. Rain chances will stay with us for Friday, but sunshine and hot temperatures look likely to make a comeback for the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder