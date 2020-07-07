Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

A few stronger storms may hang around the viewing area into late tonight, with a general weakening trend expected by the early morning hours. Expect warm and sunny conditions through much of the day tomorrow with high humidity levels. These warm and muggy conditions, together with a potent upper-level system moving in from the west, will set the stage for a severe weather potential tomorrow. Expect thunderstorms to form in Montana by tomorrow afternoon, then roll into western North Dakota a little before midnight. The main hazards with these storms will be mainly strong, damaging winds as they push through the viewing area overnight. Look for a couple quiet days through the middle of the week with seasonably warm conditions. Rain chances will begin to pick up again by the end of the week and into the weekend, with hot weather again building in.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

