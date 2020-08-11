Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-10

High pressure will continue to control our weather pattern through tomorrow, keeping precipitation chances to a minimum while temperatures and humidity increase. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will reach the 80s and 90s, and there will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm to develop by late in the day. Better chances for thunderstorms will arrive by Wednesday as more upper-level energy arrives from the west. These storms will have a chance to reach severe levels, owing to the amount of instability in the atmosphere from increased heat and humidity. An active pattern will bring further chances for stronger thunderstorms on Thursday before cooler and dryer air moves in to end the week. A cooler pattern looks likely for the weekend with low chances for rain and breezy conditions on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder