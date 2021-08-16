Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-16

Smoky skies and heat will remain with us tomorrow, with widespread daytime highs in the 90s and 100s. There will be a slight chance for rain across our northwest primarily tomorrow afternoon. However, the upper-level system that is scheduled to bring us rain chances and cooler temperatures has been trending slower in the latest data, meaning the hotter weather will stick around through Wednesday. Wednesday will feature increased chances for rain, particularly across our northern counties. The best chance for widespread rain will be Thursday. In addition, there will also be a potential risk for strong or severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 60s for many.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder