Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-17

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are expected to be well above-average over the next few days as a warm and mostly dry pattern takes hold. Most will see overnight lows in the 60s by early tomorrow morning, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s for many tomorrow. The exception may be along our far northeastern counties, behind a weak front, where daytime highs will only climb into the 80s. This same front may initiate an isolated thunderstorm or 2 across our southeast, but otherwise, dry weather will persist into at least Wednesday, when again there will be a slight chance for rain. Highs will remain in the 90s through the rest of the week for much of the viewing area, with some cooler weather pushing in for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Boys Soccer

Northwoods League

Mandan Football

DSU Football

Roast of Mayor Shaun Sipma

Sweet Corn

Monday, August 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

700th Farm REscue

Census 2020

Homeless Coalition & covid

Satchel Paige

Curbside for a Cause

Childcare Grant

Non Profit $25,000 Give Away

Home building is a little tougher during the pandemic

Measure 3

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/17

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

NDC AUG 17

UMary Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss