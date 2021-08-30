Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-30

Severe thunderstorms will be possible through this evening, mostly across south-central North Dakota where a Severe Thunderstorms Watch is in effect. Very large hail will be the main hazard at first as storms remain supercells, but a wind threat may develop as the storm congeal into a larger complex. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and low 60s, and warm back into the 80s for most tomorrow. In addition, it will be quite winds with a southeasterly direction. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of the work week with temperatures near or slightly below average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

