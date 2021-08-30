Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-30

The Manitoba government has provided $7.5 million for infrastructure and facilities redevelopment plan at the International Peace Garden, matching funds provided by North Dakota’s government and Premier Brian Pallister, Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Monday.

According to a press release, the Manitoba funding fulfills a one-to-one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it approved a $3 million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one-time funds, for capital projects at the International Peace Garden.