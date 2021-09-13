Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-13

Rain chances will diminish later tonight as a cold front pushes to the south of our area. Clearing skies will help temperatures drop into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and daytime highs in the 70s as high pressure at the surface builds in. Temperatures warm quickly back up into Wednesday as readings in the 80s look to return, but another passing cold front will drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages to end the week. Rain chances after tonight will be low through the rest of the week and the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder