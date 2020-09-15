Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-14

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will drift south across the state tomorrow, turning our winds out of the north. The cooler air is lagging behind the front, however, so we'll see another day with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. It will remain hazy, as smoke from fires out west continues to move overhead. Wednesday will feature cooler temperatures as high pressure builds in. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week with slightly below-average daytime highs. The next chance for rain will arrive this weekend, along with warmer temperatures and breezy winds.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder