Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-7

Skies will begin to clear slightly overnight, but temperatures will fall to some of the lowest numbers we’ve seen in months. Look for lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s from northwest to southeast respectively. A Freeze Warning has been issued, with widespread frost expected. Tomorrow will be a cool day with some sunshine and most seeing daytime highs in the 50s. Wednesday morning will be another cold one as the apex of high-pressure moves overhead, but daytime highs will start to modify. Expect abundant sunshine with highs in the 60s Wednesday, and back into the 70s to end the week. There will be a slight chance for rain Friday across central North Dakota, but this weekend will feature more sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

