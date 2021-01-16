Dave’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-16

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Basketball

High School Basketball

Saturday, January 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ND Air Quality

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Friday Night Frenzy Pt. 1

Lemmon Fire

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

V Day Contest

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News