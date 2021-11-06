Dave’s Saturday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-6

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s with increasing clouds as upper-level energy approaches our area. It’ll be another mild day tomorrow, as daytime highs will reach the 50s with a few low 60s in our southeast. A change to a cooler pattern with more frequent chances for precipitation does begin tomorrow, as there will be a chance for a few rain showers, mainly across the Bakken. Monday and most of Tuesday will feature dry weather with slightly above average temperatures, but chances for rain will increase again later in the day on Tuesday. Chances for precipitation will remain through Thursday of next week, with the rain possibly changing over to snow as temperatures drop. Daytime highs to end the upcoming work week will drop below seasonal November averages, as daytime highs only in the 30s will be possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder