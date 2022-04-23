A strong mid-latitude cyclone continues to pinwheel overhead this evening, bringing strong winds and all types of precipitation. As the low moves further east colder air will wrap in behind the system, slowly changing all precipitation over to snow by tomorrow morning, with blowing snow and reduced visibility possible. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with strong northerly winds. Snow will wind down from west to east through the day tomorrow, and high pressure will begin to clear our skies tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the 30s, and well-below average temperatures are expected to start next week, however with added sunshine. The next chance for widespread precipitation arrives Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder