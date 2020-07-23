Dave’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-23

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Republican and Democratic lawmakers denounce “hurtful” GOP platform on LGBT issues
Top Stories
Prepare for heat, humidity and severe storms
Video
Local organization host fundraiser for students in addiction recovery
Video
Artificial sweeteners aren’t as bad as they are perceived
Video
Backyard BBQ July 22nd Weather Forecast
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Reps and Caps come down to the wire, Chiefs walk it off, Surrey sweeps Expos
Video
Top Stories
Golf Talk: Sinking your putts
Video
BSC prepares for the challenge of moving all athletics to spring semester
Video
Golf: NDGA crowns junior champions for 2020
Video
Baseball: Vistas and Chiefs split key doubleheader, Bismarck falls to West Fargo
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-23
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Jul 23, 2020 / 03:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2020 / 03:14 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Free COVID-19 testing planned for Beulah, Mandan, Kidder County
Republican and Democratic lawmakers denounce “hurtful” GOP platform on LGBT issues
Prepare for heat, humidity and severe storms
Video
Local organization host fundraiser for students in addiction recovery
Video
Artificial sweeteners aren’t as bad as they are perceived
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23
Video
Prepare for heat & severe storms
Video
Teen Challenge
Video
Artificial Sweeteners
Video
Artificial Sweeteners aren't bad
Video
NDC JULY 23
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Golf Talk
Video
Jackrabbit Road
Video
Vollmer on return to school
Video
Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Asymptomatic - Dr. Wynne
Video
Bismarck State Athletics
Video
NDGA Golf
Video
Coronavirus Tests
Video
New Badges
Video
Rec. Marijuana Study
Video
Justice Study
Video
Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Republican and Democratic lawmakers denounce “hurtful” GOP platform on LGBT issues
Weather
Interactive Radar
Local organization host fundraiser for students in addiction recovery
Video
Forecast
2 deaths, record 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 21; total statewide is 5,367
Prepare for heat, humidity and severe storms
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back