Dave’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8-26

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Study shows improvement in North Dakota unemployment claims
Top Stories
U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement begins in September
Back to full-time, in-person learning for Our Redeemer’s Christian School
Video
KX Conversation: Dr. Josh Ranum gives advice as children head back to school
Video
Advocacy group concerned over the redistricting of North Dakota’s House and Senate districts
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Football: Minot High will build on run game, stout defense to turn last season’s 2-5 record around
Video
Top Stories
Football: New Salem-Almont’s defense-first mindset is paying off
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Lewis & Clark preparing for weekend tournament
Video
Volleyball: Beulah and Hazen excited to start the season with Coal Country Invite
Video
Volleyball: Flasher hopes winning tradition continues into 2021
Video
Tennis: Minot Magi defeat the Legacy Sabers
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Dave’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8-26
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 03:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 03:12 PM CDT
Latest Top Stories
Study shows improvement in North Dakota unemployment claims
Back-to-School photos: Thank you to everyone who sent one in
Gallery
U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement begins in September
Increase of West Nile Virus cases reported in North Dakota
1 death, 363 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,006
Vehicle goes over embankment into Missouri River
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Vehicle goes over embankment into Missouri River
1 death, 363 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,006
ND medical community urging people to get vaccinated in letter
Taste the Tradition: Charlie’s Cafe, the oldest restaurant in Minot
Video