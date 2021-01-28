Dave’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1-28

Daytime highs today will range from the low teens across our northeast to the low 30s across our southwest. Low-level clouds may linger to the east, but further west we’ll end up with more sunshine by the afternoon. Clouds will increase by tomorrow morning, and overnight lows will stay on the positive side of 0 with single digits and teens. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 20s and 30s with more extensive cloud cover and a few flurries possible. Similar conditions will persist on Saturday with a chance for light snow as a potent storm system emerges onto the central Plains. A warmer pattern is expected Sunday with abundant sunshine. There is a good bet by early next week that daytime highs will reach the 40s, well above-average for early February! Chances for accumulating snow will arrive Wednesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

