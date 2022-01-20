Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Southerly winds will remain strong tonight and clouds will increase as a warm front arrives from the west. Light snow and perhaps a little wintry mixed precipitation will arrive across our far west later tonight and move across central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning will be quite mild with a number of locales warming above freezing, but a cold front later in the day will bring another shot of cold air, particularly across our northeast as temperatures drop through the evening. Saturday morning will be quite frigid, but temperatures will quickly warm back up once more with light accumulating snow across mostly northeastern counties. Sunday will also bring chances for snow, with perhaps another cold arctic push by the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.