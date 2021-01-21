Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-21

Today: Breezy NW winds to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph as a cold front sweeps through. A slight chance for light snow and falling temperatures. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s will be achieved early in the day and fall through the afternoon to the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with colder overnight lows in the single digits. NW winds 5-10 mph.