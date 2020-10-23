Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-22

Snow will wind down tonight and skies will begin to clear, dropping temperatures down into the single digits and teens. Winds will also remain somewhat breezy into tomorrow morning, and wind chills could drop below 0 for some by dawn. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see sunshine but daytime highs will only reach the 20s to end the week. Another storm system will develop to our southwest later tomorrow night and into Saturday. Although the best chances for significant accumulations appear to be to our south currently, and deviation in the track could bring greater amounts to the viewing area. As the system departs, a reinforcing shot of colder air will keep our temperatures significantly below average through Monday. There will be a slight chance for precipitation Tuesday, but afterwards, the pattern will become milder.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

