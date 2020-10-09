Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-8

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the 40s for most before a cold front moves into the state by dawn tomorrow. The front will sweep across our area quickly, bringing breezy northerly winds through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the 60s to the north and 70s back to the south with plenty of sunshine as high pressure begins to build in. Sunshine will return Saturday, but winds will then shift out of the south. It will be a windy day with warm temperatures, in some locations up to 15-degrees above average. Another cold front will move through our area Sunday morning, bringing minimal chances for rain but more seasonal, October-like weather. Windy and mostly dry conditions will persist through much of next week with the next chance of precipitation arriving Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

