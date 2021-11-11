Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-11

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s with clear skies tonight. However, clouds will increase by early morning from the north and colder air will arrive around the backside of the system tomorrow, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with the first accumulating snow of the season set for our eastern and northern counties. The highest accumulations of snow look to be across our northeastern counties, with decreasing accumulations further west and south. A High Wind Watch and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for tomorrow. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday. The latter half of the weekend and into next week looks to remain dry with daytime highs slowly climbing through Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder