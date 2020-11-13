Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-12

After a cold night ahead with many locations dropping into the single digits, a breezy southerly wind tomorrow will help to warm us back into the upper 30s and 40s across the area with some sunshine. A weak system and cold front will begin to push in late tomorrow night and through Saturday. This will increase chances for rain and snow Saturday slightly, however, the more significant impacts will be strong winds that develop through the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 30s to 40s from west to east respectively to start the weekend, with colder temperatures for all on Sunday. Expect a warm-up through next week with limited chances for additional precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder