Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-18

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight, with a few localities across our northeast dipping into the teens. A more mild pattern develops tomorrow as a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected with daytime highs reaching the 30s to the northeast to 50s southwest with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase by later tomorrow afternoon and there will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers overnight into the weekend across our far southwest counties. Mild weather continues Saturday before a strong cold front drops temperatures dramatically for the latter half of the weekend with increased winds. Temperatures again rebound into early next week, with precipitation chances generally quite low.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.