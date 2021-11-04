Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-4

It’ll be a milder night ahead with increasing cloud cover from the west. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s to low 40s from east to west respectively. There will be a slight chance for rain tomorrow as a couple of weak fronts move through, but strong westerly winds may end up being the bigger impact with this system. Temperatures will continue to climb slightly into the weekend, with daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above average areawide. A cooler pattern with more frequent chances for precipitation next week has been advertised by the most recent data. Confidence in the timing and placement of any precipitation is still very low at this point., with chances for precipitation present nearly every day from Sunday through the end of the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder