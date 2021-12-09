Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-9

Temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits to the northeast, the 20s across our southwest, and teens in between. Clouds will increase from the west as a powerful system gathers strength to our south. However, a quiet weather pattern will build in for us to finish off the week and into the weekend, as afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly above average tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday, however, will be much warmer as an upper-level ridge builds in, pushing temperatures well back into the 40s. For the first half of next week, expect mild temperatures and dry conditions. By Wednesday, chances for snow may increase ahead of a powerful storm system that’s been hinted at by the latest data.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder