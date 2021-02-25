Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-25

A weak front will increase cloud cover overnight, although most if not all, will see little in the way of precipitation as the atmpsp[here remains dry at the lowest levels. Temperatures will once again warm to well-above-average numbers tomorrow before increasing cloud cover and a stronger cold front move through later in the night. There will be a chance for light precipitation ahead of the front by tomorrow evening and then again light snow Saturday following the frontal passage, but significant accumulations are not expected. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period, but temperatures will rebound quickly for the latter half of the weekend and into next week with breezy conditions persisting and generally low chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

