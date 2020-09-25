Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will sweep across the viewing area overnight, bringing breezy conditions and a chance for showers as it does so. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s but expect tomorrow to be a cooler day with breezy west winds. Daytime highs will reach the 70s with some sunshine. An area of low pressure will develop to our south to begin the weekend, bringing another slight chance for rain. Perhaps a bigger story will be the winds, as they will strengthen considerably out of the north in response to the surface low. Windy conditions will persist with chances for rain during the latter half of the weekend. Much of the same will greet us as begin the next work week, with breezy to windy conditions, a few outside chances for rain, and dropping temperatures. Daytime highs by the middle of next week may not make their way out of the 50s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss