Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

A cold front will sweep across the viewing area overnight, bringing breezy conditions and a chance for showers as it does so. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s but expect tomorrow to be a cooler day with breezy west winds. Daytime highs will reach the 70s with some sunshine. An area of low pressure will develop to our south to begin the weekend, bringing another slight chance for rain. Perhaps a bigger story will be the winds, as they will strengthen considerably out of the north in response to the surface low. Windy conditions will persist with chances for rain during the latter half of the weekend. Much of the same will greet us as begin the next work week, with breezy to windy conditions, a few outside chances for rain, and dropping temperatures. Daytime highs by the middle of next week may not make their way out of the 50s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder