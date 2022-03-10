A cold front tonight is bringing strong winds, snow showers, and arctic air back to the viewing area. Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits and teens below 0. Breezy northwesterly winds will continue through the night and into tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of central and west North Dakota. Although we’ll see sunshine as high pressure builds in tomorrow, temperatures will only warm back up into the single digits and teens above. A warming trend will quickly commence into Saturday, however, and continue into next week as an upper-level ridge amplifies overhead. A few areas of rain and snow showers will be possible to begin the weekend as a warm front pushes east. Another chance for rain and snow showers will arrive Sunday afternoon, with the best chances further south. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week, and daytime highs look to warm well above average through at least this time next week!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder