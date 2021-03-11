Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-11

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens for most before winds turn out of the south and level off. It’ll be a very warm day tomorrow with temperatures reaching well into the 50s, abundant sunshine, and breezy southerly winds. Plenty of sunshine will remain as we head into the weekend, with well-above-average temperatures expected both Saturday and Sunday. A powerful storm system to our south will increase precipitation chances in our area slightly through Monday, although will not be significant enough to put a dent in the current drought, which has now expanded to a Severe Drought across the entire viewing area. The overall pattern will be slightly cooler next week, albeit staying above-average, with minimal precipitation chances after Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Wind Blade Recycling

Mineral Rights Case

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

KX Convo: Jason Naas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/10

Vaccine Registration

Historic Photos

Storm Spotters

Disability Study

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News